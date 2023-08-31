California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 updated community members in Glide on Wednesday night regarding the Chilcoot and Ridge fires in the Umpqua National Forest
Although both fires are at 0% containment, a strategy is in place that utilizes dozer lines and hand lines to create a perimeter around the two fires while fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters contain the fire from the air.
The Chilcoot Fire covers 1,390 acres and the Ridge Fire covers 236 acres. The fires were caused by lighting on the evening of Aug. 24.
As firefighters work 24/7 into the weekend, CIIMT Team 12 Operations Section Chief JT Sohr said strategy will remain the same for both fires.
In regards to the Chilcoot fire, the southern border of the fire remains a barrier for firefighting personnel as terrain is too hazardous.
“The east and west sides we are pretty confident. We have them on roads, we have good access to be in there looking at them and holding on to them,” Sohr said. “We have been using aircraft to keep them from moving up to those Hipower Bluffs. We have been using aircraft everyday just trying to not let it come out before we are ready for it.”
Firefighting crews were able to directly engage the fire Wednesday afternoon on the east and west flanks effectively boxing in the fire.
Regarding the Ridge Fire, firefighters have a strong foothold on the southern flank of the fire. Firefighting personnel are utilizing the 3806 Road to actively engage the fire with hand lines and hoses to keep it from spreading further.
“The spread to the northeast has been very minimal since Monday morning and we have a hotshot crew and several Type 2 crews up there going direct on it. We should be able to get around it in the next day or two and hopefully put this to bed so that we can put all our focus back onto Chilcoot,” Sohr said.
According to Sohr, heavy equipment including dozers, six helicopters and 400 personnel have been allocated between the two fires. More firefighting personnel and resources are scheduled to arrive in the coming days.
“I think things are happening as we expected with the really dry fuel conditions. It has pretty much been what the locals were telling us was going to happen,” Sohr said. “No, nothing that I would say is really a surprise. The local knowledge being integrated in with our team has been really exceptional.”
As of the Wednesday evening’s community meeting, no structures are being threatened by the fire and no evacuation notices have been put into place. However, according to Sohr, some homes in the area have been prepped and surveyed.
“Right now, we are approximately four miles out of the Steamboat area. Any of the structures north of 138 have already been assessed,” Sohr said. “In case we need to get down there, we are ahead of the game and ready to do something with it.”
As of Aug. 28, the United States Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service has closed parts of the Umpqua National Forest for public safety. Closures are expected to remain in place until Dec. 1.
The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday evening that it would also close some of its public lands near the Chilcoot Fire.
“This closure order is necessary to protect the public from risks associated with active fire suppression and repair,” said Mike Korn, Swiftwater Field Manager. “The BLM continues to work closely with the Umpqua National Forest and the Douglas Forest Protective Association to protect public safety on the Chilcoot Fire.”
For a full list of closures visit: tinyurl.com/s9me4hb8
