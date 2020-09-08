Firefighters and police officers are knocking on doors urging everyone in Glide and Idleyld Park to evacuate the city as Tuesday's 16,000-acre fire looms near, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
10:08 p.m. update: A Level 3 "Go" evacuation notice has been ordered for all Glide residents.
The Level 3 "Go" evacuation includes all residents between Glide at Little River Road east to Idleyld Park. The public alert came just after 10 p.m. during a Facebook Live hosted by the sheriff's office, but according to unofficial scanner traffic, the evacuations began much earlier.
Two wildfires east of Glide blew up late Tuesday morning, throwing up large plumes of smoke which, due to a strong wind out of the east, had most of the Umpqua Basin in a near blackout of smoke late Tuesday afternoon.
Both fires — the Star Mountain and Archie Creek fires — are now estimated at 6,000 to 8,000 acres in size, with fire burning on both sides of Highway 138 East and the North Umpqua River. The fires are expected to merge and spread westward due to strong east winds anticipated in the area through Wednesday.
Glide has a population of just under 1,800 and is located about 17 miles east of Roseburg on Highway 138 East. Idleyld Park is a town of nearly 800 that is located just east of Glide.
