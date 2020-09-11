Until further notice, all U.S. mail for residents of Glide and Ildeyld Park will be available for pick-up at the U.S. Post Office in downtown Roseburg.
Mail delivery to those areas was halted Tuesday due to the Archie Creek Fire and both communities falling under a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order.
Postmaster Lisa Tenbrook said the Roseburg office has been inundated with calls from residents of both communities concerning mail delivery. All mail for both communities was removed from the Glide Post Office Wednesday before Glide was elevated to Level 3.
Unfortunately, Tuesday's delivery to Idleyld Park had to be left behind due to increasing fire danger in the area. When deemed safe and the Idleyld Park Post Office can reopen, that mail will be available for customer pick-up.
Tenbrook said the best time for those customers to retrieve their mail at the Roseburg location would be between noon and 5 p.m. There is a dedicated counter for those specific customers. Tenbrook also requested that due to already high call volumes, customers refrain from calling the office directly.
The Roseburg Post Office is located at 519 SE Kane St.
