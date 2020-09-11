Some Glide and Sutherlin residents are being allowed back into their homes after evacuation levels were reduced Friday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The area in Glide between Green Bridge west to Little River Road has been reduced to a Level 2 "Be Set."
"(This) means the danger is mitigating somewhat," said Brad O'Dell, a sheriff's spokesman during a Facebook Live. "You need to continue to be vigilant about what is occurring in your area."
Residents on Lone Rock Road, Bar L Ranch Road, Upper Terrace Lane, Terrace Drive and Little River Road remain in a Level 3 "Go."
In Sutherlin, residents from Banks Creek Road to Gassy Creek Road were reduced to a Level 2 "Be Ready" notice, but residents from Gassy Creek Road to the end of Nonpareil Road remains in a Level 3 "Go."
The sheriff's office mistakenly announced that the evacuation notice had been reduced on Nonpareil Road but quickly corrected the information on a following Facebook Live.
The Idleyld Park area also remains in a Level 3 "Go" evacuation level.
Level 2 "Be Set" means residents must be prepared to leave in a moment's notice because there is still significant danger in the area.
As of Friday morning, the Archie Creek Fire had burned nearly 116,000 acres of land.
