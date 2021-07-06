Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Jack Fire, which is burning about 30 miles east of Glide.
The Jack Fire is about 1,500 acres in size and has already shut down Highway 138 and caused the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to issue evacuations in the area.
"Today I invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines in Douglas County at the Jack Fire," Brown said. "It is evident that this fire season is rapidly under way, and we must all remain aware and cautious throughout the season, especially with activities that could spark a fire. We all need to do our part to help the many firefighters battling multiple fires across Oregon."
In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Brown determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exist due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment, according to a press release. The governor's declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.
The Office of the State Marshal's Blue Incident Management Team has been mobilized. OSFM is responding with personnel, a Communications Unit, and a cache trailer loaded with incident support supplies, including COVID-19 PPE, tools to enhance defensible space around structures, and other provisions firefighters need to inhabit a fire camp.
