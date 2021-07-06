Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Jack Fire, which is burning about 30 miles east of Glide.
The Jack Fire had grown from an estimated 1,500 acres Tuesday afternoon to 2,395 acres of Wednesday morning. Highway 138 East remains closed in both directions between Steamboat and Slide Creek, approximately three miles east of Dry Creek.
Around noon on Tuesday, the sheriff's office ordered a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order for all homes, recreation areas and businesses located near the Jack Fire, which began Monday along Highway 138 East near Steamboat.
The order is for anyone in the area between milepost 43, 3 miles east of Steamboat Creek on Highway 138, and the Eagle Rock Campground, 3 miles east of Dry Creek Store.
A Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order means people should leave that area immediately, or run the risk of not having the assistance of emergency services.
Steamboat Inn co-owner Melinda Woodward said Tuesday that while the Inn was not in danger, all guests had been safely evacuated, while staff have remained on the grounds.
In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Brown determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exist due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment, according to a press release. The governor's declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.
"Today I invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines in Douglas County at the Jack Fire," Brown said. "It is evident that this fire season is rapidly under way, and we must all remain aware and cautious throughout the season, especially with activities that could spark a fire. We all need to do our part to help the many firefighters battling multiple fires across Oregon."
Fire departments from across Douglas County sent 10 engines and two command vehicles to assist with evacuations and structural protection. Engines were dispatched from the Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Dixonville station, Lookingglass, North Douglas County Fire & EMS, Roseburg, Winston-Dillard Fire District, Riddle Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Sutherlin and Tenmile Rural Fire District.
The Office of the State Marshal's Blue Incident Management Team has been mobilized. OSFM is responding with personnel, a communications unit, and a cache trailer loaded with incident support supplies, including COVID-19 PPE, tools to enhance defensible space around structures, and other provisions firefighters need to inhabit a fire camp.
An incident command center and fire camp has been established on French Creek Road just east of Glide.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Highway 138 East remained closed between mileposts 41 and 55. Oregon Department of Transportation has set a westbound "soft closure" at Lemolo Lake Junction. Steep slopes in the fire area have been affected by burning snags and falling rocks. ODOT said the road closure is likely to last into the weekend.
For any animals temporarily displaced by the fire, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is offering to house dogs, cats and other small animals for temporary boarding for those who have evacuated. Saving Grace can be reached at 541-672-3907.
