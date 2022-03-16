A new grant program will help home and business owners make their buildings more fire resistant when they rebuild from the 2020 Archie Creek Fire.
The grants, offered by Douglas County government and the Oregon Building Codes Division, will also be available to those who have already rebuilt.
The goal is to produce buildings with what’s called “fire hardening.” Fire hardening strategies include using siding and roofing materials that resist ignition, fire resistant windows that protect openings and attic ventilation devices that block embers.
“We continue to make it a priority to find ways to help our residents and businesses impacted by the 2020 Archie Creek wildfires to successfully begin or add to their rebuilding efforts. This latest grant offers an opportunity for these home and business owners to add a few layers of extra protection to help against the threat of future wildfire destruction,” Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said in a press release.
Among the available grants are up to $2,200 for fire resilient roofs and $1,750 for fire resilient wall coverings.
Grants for ember-resistant or unvented attics can be up to $350, while grants for tempered glass windows or fire-retardant decks can be up to $550.
Grants are also available for building the undersides of eaves with noncombustible or ignition-resistant material, and for external structures built with fire resistant roofing and walls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.