Winter isn't over, but firefighters are already busy putting out fires.
At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, a cover fire was reported in the Little River area, outside of Glide. Firefighters from the Glide Rural Fire Department rushed to the area and located the burning area near Thunder Mountain Road and estimated the fire was already about an acre in size.
Crews from the Douglas forest Protective Association also responded to the blaze and assisted in suppression efforts.
"It wasn't moving very quickly," said Kyle Reed, a spokesman for the DFPA. "Things are starting to green-up this time of year, so they don't move like they do in the summer."
Reed said it isn't uncommon to have a few fires pop up this time of year as debris and grass only take about an hour to dry out in the sun.
"People will have more opportunities to burn debris coming up," he said. "If they're doing it, they have to make sure they're mindful of temperatures and wind."
In all, the fire burned about two acres of grass, brush and young trees. The fire was human caused investigators said, but the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about how the fire was started is asked to contact the DFPA at 541-672-6507.
