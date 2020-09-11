Highway 138 East is expected to remain closed between Glide and the Highway 97 junction for at least another week due to hazardous conditions caused by the Archie Creek Fire, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
As of Friday, the fire had burned more than 115,000 acres in the area. A second fire is also burning near Diamond Lake.
Trees, rocks and debris have fallen into the roadway in several locations, leaving some areas inaccessible. Several sections of guardrail have been destroyed by the fire. Signs and utility poles have also been destroyed and more than 100 trees are in danger of collapsing onto the roadway, according to ODOT.
The fire has weakened slopes, posing a risk of landslides throughout the coming fall and winter and bridges will need to be inspected for damage.
Officials said travelers should expect frequent lane closures throughout the fall after the fire is contained while the road and the area are fully inspected.
