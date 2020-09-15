Residents of Idleyld Park will be allowed to access their properties on Thursday from noon until 7 p.m., according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Access will be granted to residents only, and individuals will be asked to provide proof of residency at checkpoints. Members of the media and general public will not be permitted. Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies and Oregon State Police troopers will be assisting in the process.
"This will be the first look most of these community members have had to see the damages to their homes," DCSO spokesperson Brad O'Dell said. "We want to provide an opportunity for them to see their properties without the pressure of the media or other members of the public, while still maintaining control over the hazard area."
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin and Douglas County commissioners have been working to facilitate this return for the past several days, O'Dell said. Douglas County Public Works and the Oregon Department of Transportation have been working hard to remove immediate hazards from the roadways and on the right of ways in order to facilitate this effort," according to the release.
"We recognize the need for individuals to have the opportunity to access their properties to assess damages, collect items or take pictures for insurance claims," O'Dell said. "It is critically important that residents wishing to return understand that there are inherent risks with returning to the area. There are hazard trees, falling debris and other hazards which have not been mitigated on private properties, which could cause serious injury or loss of life."
When returning to the area, residents are asked to drive cautiously and watch for debris, firefighting efforts, utility work and other activities that may be taking place.
Because of the hazardous conditions, limited visibility with heavy smoke and other safety concerns, everyone visiting the area are asked to leave the area by 7 p.m.
"We express our deepest sympathies to those who have lost their homes and properties due to this devastating wildfire," said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman.
He said commissioners are grateful that residents heeded warnings from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, OSP troopers and search and rescue volunteers.
"The fact that there has been no reported loss of life is remarkable," he said.
To date, 109 homes have been lost to the Archie Creek Fire, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday evening.
(1) comment
God bless you all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.