In response to recent devastating wildfires, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners have hired a community recovery coordinator.
Jenny Boyle will work directly with wildfire victims and their families impacted by the French Creek, Archie Creek and Thielsen wildfires. Her duties will include mapping and tracking resources and connecting them to those directly affected by the local wildfires. Additionally, Boyle will be helping others find access to necessary resources. She started with Douglas County on Setp. 17 and has quickly immersed herself in the emergency response applications, programs and resources available.
The three local wildfires (French Creek, Archie Creek and Thielsen) ignited shortly after the Labor Day holiday along the North Umpqua Highway East of Glide. Fire officials and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that 109 homes were lost in the fires, but that there were no fire-related fatalities, and no one has been reported missing from the fires.
Boyle brings with her a wealth of experience in community service and a background in helping to connect people to valuable resources. She retired from the Oregon Department of Human Services Roseburg office in 2015, where she worked as the self-sufficiency program manager for more than 15 years. She spent her 25-year career working for the State of Oregon serving families in poverty. During her tenure, she collaborated with community and contracted partners to provide housing, emergency and safe shelter, nutrition education, transportation, clothing, medical, drug and alcohol, and mental health services, education and job training to residents. Coincidentally, when Boyle moved to Douglas County in 1996, her first position was as a community resource coordinator. Since retiring, she keeps busy by working part-time with the OSU Extension Services SNAP-Education Program, as a nutrition educator and enjoys working directly with local elementary and middle school students in Douglas County.
“Douglas County is incredibly fortunate that we had an individual in our community with expertise in resource management, and was ready to hit the ground running,” said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman. “We are very excited to have Jenny join our team, and provide this much-needed service to not only the families that lost their homes to the destructive 2020 local wildfires, but also to work in conjunction with the amazing Glide community, Douglas County residents and local businesses that have stepped up to help those that have been adversely affected by the wildfires.”
The Douglas County community recovery coordinator will be working directly with the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Wildfire victims who are in need resources, or anyone who has resources available and wants to donate or volunteer, can call Boyle at 541-440-4338 or email her at jenny@co.douglas.or.us.
