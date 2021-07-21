Fire crews continue to make headway in corralling the Jack Fire, which was at 55% containment as of Wednesday morning.
Burn-out operations — designed to help fortify existing natural fire lines — caused the fire to grow to 19,352 acres, however, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidities have largely put a damper on activity within the actual fire.
While the northern flanks of the fire are in the mop-up and patrol phase, crews are still working to fortify containment lines on the Jack Fire's southwest and southeast flanks, which are in very steep terrain near Calf Creek and the Horseshoe Bend area of the North Umpqua River near Dry Creek.
Northwest Interagency Management Team 10 assumed command of the fire Wednesday morning. There are presently 808 people assigned to the fire, including four helicopters, five bulldozers and 35 engines. Six firefighters have suffered minor injuries during the suppression effort.
Highway 138 East remains open between Steamboat and Dry Creek, with speed restrictions in place near the fire's command center — located just east of the green Glide bridge on French Creek Road — and between mileposts 40-48 in the area of Horseshoe Bend campground.
HILL CREEK FIRE
Firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to a flare-up in the footprint of last fall's Archie Creek Fire at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire, in the Hill Creek area approximately 6 miles east of Glide, was limited to a single dead tree within the burn area. Due to the instability of the burning tree, crews disengaged and simply monitored the situation. Roughly an hour later, the tree fell and two engine crews contained the fire.
Association spokesperson Kyle Reed said that additional holdover fires within the Archie Creek fire scar should be expected throughout the summer as temperatures climb and fuels continue to dry out. The association has been performing daily patrols of the Archie Creek fire since November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.