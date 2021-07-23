The Jack Fire east of Steamboat was estimated at 19,658 acres as of Friday morning and is at 56% containment.
The fire's footprint grew just 15 acres since Thursday, that increase is a result of firefighters conducting burn-out operations to help fortify existing containment lines. Crews are still struggling to get a handle on the fire's southwest flank, which is burning in steep, rocky terrain making firefighter safety an issue.
On the fire's northern boundary, mop-up operations continue, and four helicopters remain available for air support as necessary.
There were 729 firefighters assigned to the Jack Fire as of Thursday night. The Northwest Interagency Management Team 10 assumed command of the fire Wednesday.
Highway 138 East remains open to all traffic, but delays should be expected as crews continue to perform hazard mitigation operations between Steamboat Creek and Eagle Rock Campground.
