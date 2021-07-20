The Jack Fire burning between Steamboat and Dry Creek along Highway 138 East has reached 55% containment as of Tuesday morning.
The fire was estimated at 18,993 acres after crews used infrared mapping to chart the burn Monday night, with the majority of that added acreage due to burn-out operations as fire crews work to fortify existing containment lines along the southern flank of the fire.
Mop-up efforts continue along the fire's northern edge, and fallers are working to remove potential hazard trees north of Highway 138 in the burn area. A hose layout that was placed to help protect homes in the Dry Creek community has been removed and that area remains on patrol status.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened Highway 138 between mileposts 38 and 55 over the weekend, with speed restrictions. The highway between mileposts 17-19 — near the fire command post on French Creek Road east of Glide — is restricted to 35 miles per hour. Further east, between mileposts 40-48, there is a 45 mph limit.
There are 741 people assigned to the fire as well as four helicopters still providing water support along the Jack Fire's southern edge. Six bulldozers and 35 engines are also assisting in getting control of the blaze.
Northwest Interagency Management Team 9, a Type 2 command team, will be handing over command of the Jack Fire to NIMT 10, a Type 1 team, effective Wednesday.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office further lowered evacuation levels over the weekend. Residents at Dry Creek and its surrounding area are currently the only ones remaining on a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation advisory. All other evacuation notices have been lifted.
The Umpqua National Forest remains closed in the area of the fire, and the entire first is now at an "extreme" fire danger and is under a Public Use Restriction Level 3, meaning campfires are prohibited anywhere on Umpqua National Forest land, even established campsites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.