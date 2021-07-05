The Jack Fire, reported Monday east of Steamboat Creek on Highway 138 East, has grown to 900 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Pam Sichting, a spokesperson for the United States Forest Service, said the Jack Fire, which is at 0% containment, had calmed down overnight but was already showing activity Tuesday morning.
“We’re looking for opportunities to anchor in,” Sichting said. “Today, it’s about just getting in there and looking for ways to get a handle on things. It’s very steep, very treacherous terrain.”
Nine engines, four 20-person hand crews, one “hot shot” crew and three water tenders worked on the fire overnight Monday into Tuesday, and Sichting said more resources were arriving Tuesday morning.
No residences are threatened by the fire which was first reported approximately 2 miles east of Steamboat Creek, near the Island Campground. Highway 138 East remains closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic between mileposts 40 and 47. The fire was burning exclusively on the north side of the highway.
A Type 2 incident management team is expected to arrive by 6 p.m. Tuesday to be "briefed in" at the incident command post, which has been established on French Creek Road outside of Glide.
Sichting said that prevailing winds from the south are moving the fire in a northwest trajectory, where it could threaten PacifiCorp transmission lines.
Three helicopters were making water drops on the fire Monday. Tuesday, there were a total of four helicopters, three air tankers and two fixed-wing aircraft providing air support.
The Jack Fire ignited approximately 3 miles from the east boundary of the Archie Creek Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.