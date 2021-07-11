Jack Fire's growth slowed dramatically Saturday even as the fire officially passed the 10,000-acre mark.
As of Sunday morning, Jack Fire has burned 10,937 acres, up just 1,600 acres from Saturday's count.
More to come.
