The Jack Fire has burned more than 9,300 since it began five days ago.
Burning on both sides of Highway 138 East on steep, inaccessible terrain, the blaze grew about 70% overnight, according to updates provided by fire officials.
The fire was just over 4,200 acres in size on Thursday, 5,400 acres on Friday and 9,333 acres as of Saturday morning.
Crews were able to contain about 10% of the fire and will continue to construct primary, alternate and contingency containment lines around the fire.
Firefighters north of the highway are burning vegetation along the containment lines in an attempt to hold the fire south of Ragged Ridge. Crews will work to reinforce those lines and then will continue east and also secure lines protecting the Dry Creek community.
The southern portion of the blaze is well-established and burning in scarred land left behind by the 2002 Apple Fire.
"We are actively looking for opportunities to contain the southern side of the fire," said Brian Goff of the Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and Scott Magers of the Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Management Team.
Five helicopters were used Friday in an effort to support ground crews, but a strong smoke inversion in the morning prevented the choppers from flying until later in the day.
All Forest Service campgrounds — Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock — are on a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation orders. The Dry Creek community, as well as all residences on Illahee Road are also under Level 3 orders.
The Steamboat Inn, residences on Brindle Bug Road, Steelhead Caddis Road, and residences between milepost 38-43 and 51-55 on highway 138 are at a Level 2 "Set!" evacuation order.
Further evacuation information, along with an interactive mad, can be found online at www.dcso.com/evacuations.
Consequently, Highway 138 East is closed from Steamboat Creek to milepost 55. The Oregon Department of Transportation has set up a "soft closure" at the Lemolo Lake junction for local access to nearby recreation areas, including Lemolo Lake.
