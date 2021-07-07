The Jack Fire poses a current and imminent risk to residences in the Dry Creek area and residents should evacuate immediately and without delay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening.
The sheriff's office said it has been notified by fire managers that anyone remaining in the Level 3 evacuation area from Highway 138 East Milepost 43 to Eagle Rock Campground should evacuate immediately.
The evacuation includes all recreation areas, homes and businesses in that area, which is under a Level 3 Go! evacuation notice.
A Level 2 Be Set notice has been issued for properties east of Eagle Rock Campground to Soda Springs.
Level 2 means be prepared to leave at a moment's notice because there is significant danger to the area.
