SUTHERLIN — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday morning issued a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation alert for all residents in the Nonpariel Road area from Gassy Creek Road west to the end of Nonpariel Road.
Residents were urged to leave their homes immediately due to imminent danger from the Hinkle Creek Fire which started in the area earlier Tuesday.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds is serving as a staging area for evacuees, and volunteers with the American Red Cross are on hand to provide assistance.
A Level 2 "Be Set" notice was later issued for all residents living on the south side of Nonpareil Road from Plat K Road east to Banks Creek, including Fraser Canyon and all other side streets to the east to Banks Creek.
More to come.
