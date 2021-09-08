The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 "GO!" evacuation order for all residents living in the area of Ash Valley as a result of the Smith Fire, the largest fire burning on the Devil's Knob Complex north of Tiller.
The increased evacuation order applies to all residents in the community of Ash Valley and all homes on South Umpqua Road between Dumont Creek Campground and the 28000 block of South Umpqua Road.
The Smith Fire has posed a threat to homes in the Ash Valley area for the past week and as of Wednesday morning had grown to an estimated 39,579 acres, an increase of nearly 10,000 acres over the previous 24 hours.
A report from the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Interagency Management Team said that a number of spot fires were sparked near Ash Valley as the result of increased fire activity Tuesday. Crews were working Wednesday to provide structure protection while also working to strengthen existing containment lines in the area.
