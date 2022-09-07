Lightning ignites six fires in South Douglas County The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Sep 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Wednesday morning lightning storm ignited at least six fires in southern Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.As of noon, the fires were estimated to be one acre or smaller in size. Two fires each were started on Bureau of Land Management property, Cow Creek tribal lands and on private timber land.Three of the fires are located in the Deadman Creek area near Tiller while the other three are near Milo in the Coffee Creek drainage.The association responded with an aggressive initial attack including 10 engines, overhead crews, one timber faller, two bulldozers, four helicopters and a fixed-wing airplane.Additional resources had been ordered as of noon Wednesday, including an eight-person crew which responded from the Coos Fire Protective Association.No homes or structures were currently threatened as of the association's noon release.This story will be updated as further information is provided. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lightning Storm Association Company Agriculture Building Industry Fire Morning Noon Timber Douglas Forest Protective Association Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sold: Dogwood Motel to soon change ownership Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily End of an era: Chuck's Texaco closes up shop Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NuScale Power, Habboush Group and ENTRA1 form Strategic Alliance Clayton Wilson gets ace during round at Bar Run Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential to Develop Three Luxury Rental ... Lightning ignites six fires in South Douglas County Vacasa to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
