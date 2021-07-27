There are six confirmed fires near Glide and Drew following lightning strikes in the area, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
The fires come after a thunderstorm rolled over the region Monday night, which resulted in lightning strikes.
After examining the impacted area with fire detection cameras, aviation detection and ground patrols, six fires were confirmed.
The first fire was detected near the Susan Creek Boat Ramp up the North Umpqua River, where a reported half-acre has burned, according to the DFPA.
Another fire was reported near Section Creek, about eight miles from Tiller. The fire is currently is mop-up status, and burned about one-tenth of an acre.
The Hipower Creek Fire located 20 miles northeast of Glide is being tackled by a DFPA helicopter until ground crews reach the fire. The fire is currently one-tenth acre in size.
A single tree is burning 19 miles northeast of Glide close to Canton Creek. Crews are working their way towards the fire.
The Salmon Creek Fire located 20 miles northeast of Glide was discovered by landowners in the area. Crews are working their way to it.
The last reported fire was the Cowbell Fire, located seven miles southeast of Tiller. The fire burned a total of one-tenth of an acre and is in mop-up status.
Crews will monitor the area for the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.