Douglas County firefighters and fire equipment have been deployed to the White River Fire in Wasco County.
As of Saturday morning, the White River Fire had burned 11,184 acres and was threatening nearly 300 structures. It was 10% contained Saturday.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced Saturday the deployment of the Douglas County Task Force to the fire. The deployment includes personnel and equipment — four engines and a water tender — from Roseburg Fire Department, Sutherlin Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire Department and Riddle Rural Fire Department, along with Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
The task force sent to White River will help protect structures and conduct fire suppression operations. The task force is one of seven statewide that have been mobilized through the Conflagration Act for the fire.
That act enables the governor to call up additional resources to fight the fire. The White River Fire was started by lightning or other natural causes on Aug. 17 in the Mt. Hood National Forest.
OPB reported Saturday that more than 120 households in the mostly rural area of Wasco County have been ordered to evacuate immediately. People on nearby farms and ranches were urged Saturday morning by the local sheriff’s department to develop plans for moving horses and other livestock if the conflagration grows or changes directions.
More than 300 households have been told to either evacuate or prepare for potential evacuations.
A red flag warning was in effect in the area Saturday, with strong winds and low humidity expected. 819 fire fighters are working to contain the fire, according to the Incident Information System.
OPB contributed to this report.
