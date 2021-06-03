Crews have reached 80% containment on the Mehl Creek Fire, burning 3 miles south of Elkton.
Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Wednesday evening that crews made major progress containing the fire overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and mop-up operations are already underway.
The fire is burning in steep terrain and air resources were able to assist in combating the fire, which after more accurate GPS mapping is estimated to be closer to 100 acres than the 150-200 acres previously reported.
A total of 115 firefighters are assigned to the Mehl Creek Fire, along with four water tenders, two bulldozers and two helicopters.
Reed reminded people traveling in the area to be aware of heavy fire traffic in the Mehl Creek Road area, which is expected to continue for several days.
There are no road closures in place, but fire equipment and personnel may be parked on or working near Mehl Creek Road and are asked to drive cautiously through the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.