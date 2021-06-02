Update, Wednesday, 12:00 p.m.: As of noon Wednesday, fire crews had completed a fire line around 100% of the Mehl Creek Fire burning south of Elkton, according to Douglas Forest Protective Association spokesperson Kyle Reed. Crew were still working to tie in indirect fire line closer to the burned area and installing hose lines around the perimeter of the fire.
No homes are threatened and there are no evacuation orders in place.
---
A wildfire roughly 3 miles south of Elkton was estimated to have burned between 150-200 acres as of midnight Wednesday.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Elkton Rural Fire Department were dispatched to the fire, which was estimated at 40 acres as of 8:25 p.m. Tuesday and buring north. The fire was burning in an area that had been previously logged and was spreading quickly up a steep hillside through heavy brush and residual logging slash.
As of this morning the fire was 50% contained, according to the DFPA.
Kyle Reed, a spokesperson for the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said the fire was not posing an immediate threat to homes or outbuildings.
“There are some scattered homes, and there have been a ton of questions about where the fire is and what direction it’s going,” Reed said. “We’re trying to get that information out as quickly and accurately as we can.”
Four bulldozers were successful in digging indirect containment lines around approximately 80% of the fire, while 12 engines and five water tenders worked to cool the perimeter of the fire. Additional hand crews will help tie in those containment lines.
As of Wednesday morning, 115 personnel were assigned to the fire, including two helicopters to provide water drops.
There are currently no evacuation orders in place, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and Coos Forest Protective Association are assisting on the fire.
