The Milepost 97 Fire burned about 750 acres of steep, rocky terrain southeast of Canyonville in just under 24 hours, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
The fire, located about a mile outside of the city and along Interstate 5, was originally reported at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to have begun because of an illegal campfire, according to Kyle Reed, a DFPA spokesman.
Some Canyonvile residents were warned Thursday afternoon that evacuations might be necessary, and by 7 p.m., residents of three homes in the 100-300 block of Ritchie Road were given an official evacuation notice from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
"We strongly urge residents to leave their homes in the affected area as fire officials have determined there is a significant public safety risk," said Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, in a press release.
Fire departments that specialize in fighting structure fires have been dispatched to the area to provide protection to the endangered homes, Reed said.
While flames and smoke are highly visible from Canyonville, Riddle and Azalea, Reed said the fire does not pose a direct threat to those communities at this time.
The blaze made a significant push Thursday afternoon because of hot temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds, Reed said. Overnight conditions aren't likely to help, Reed said, and active fire behavior is expected to continue throughout the night.
The fire had moved into a patch of land that burned in the late 1980s from a lightning fire and has a significant amount of dead trees and heavy brush, Reed said. Crews worked on the fire Wednesday night, but were limited in where they could safely work due to rolling rocks and falling trees, Reed said.
Approximately 100 firefighters are currently working on fighting the fire.
Interstate 5 remains open in both directions, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, but the off-ramp at Exit 95, the Canyon Creek exit, has been closed because of the fire. The northbound off-ramp has been closed since last week because of road construction. Both on-ramps at Exit 95 remain open; however, motorists should use caution and expect smoky conditions.
In a Facebook post Thursday evening, fire officials said they were fighting a secondary battle as well.
"Rumors are starting to spread as fast as the wildfire is! Please help us by only sharing factual information," the post read.
