Administrators of the Roseburg Forest Products Community Relief fund have expanded ways in which survivors of the Mill Fire may submit applications for financial assistance to cover immediate needs such as temporary housing, transportation, food, clothing and medical issues.
People who were impacted can submit claims in person at the Weed Community Center and now online: weedrelieffund.com.
The company set up the fund following the fire that started in Weed, California, on Sept. 2. The fire grew to more than 3,900 acres before being contained Sept. 13. Two people died in the fire, several were injured and many others lost their homes and property.
According to a news release, 300 individuals received immediate financial support from 119 claims that were processed in the first four days of the Community Relief Fund operations last week.
Pete Hillan, a spokesperson for RFP, said the fund is providing immediate financial support to fire survivors when they need it most, which is now.
“The Fund’s expansion particularly addresses the needs of impacted individuals who may have left the Weed and Lake Shastina communities as they now can make applications on-line," Hillan said.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 and 1240 KQEN.
