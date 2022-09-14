A man whose mother died in the Mill Fire in northern California is among more than 100 people suing Roseburg Forest Products for losses and/or injuries caused by the fire.
Last week, the timber company said it was opening an investigation to see if machinery from a third-party manufacturer was to blame for igniting the Mill Fire on Sept. 2 at the site of its veneer mill in Weed. The company also announced that it would set up a $50 million community fund to help with restoration efforts in the area.
Roseburg Forest Products spokesperson Pete Hillan said the lawsuits were an anticipated part of the process. He added that the company is focused on the distribution of the community funds, which started yesterday when 80 people signed up.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is still in investigating the cause of the fire that killed two people, injured three, destroyed 118 structures and damaged another 26.
The fire erupted just before 1 p.m. on the Friday heading into Labor Day weekend and quickly grew to more than 4,000 acres in size by the following day. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, the fire — still around 4,000 acres in size — was declared 100% contained. Control of the firefighting efforts shifted from state to local authorities that same day.
The people are suing Roseburg Forest Products with the help of Northern California law offices in Redding and Sacramento. Their claims range from personal injuries to loss of or damage to their homes or other properties.
Weed has a population of less than 3,000 people; about 1,000 of those were told to evacuate.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue announced on Sept. 4 that two women died in the fire. The women, ages 65 and 73, were found in different locations.
Lorenza Mondoc Glover was one of the women found dead. Her son filed a lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court with the allegation that his mother was killed as she tried to escape.
Redding lawyer Russell Reiner told Mt. Shasta News, “The fire hit so quickly that she was running out of the house and running to her car. The fire engulfed her (and) she died beside her car.”
The court record said that Glover was on the phone, speaking to a neighbor, when she reported seeing smoke and “was then heard gasping and grunting. The call went dead.” It is believed she died of exposure to fire and smoke.
Her son is suing Roseburg Forest Products for wrongful death and survivor damages because of the alleged negligence of the company.
Sacramento law firm Frantz Law Group is also representing clients suing Roseburg Forest Products, in a complaint filed in Sacramento County Superior Court.
A court record shows that at least 100 people are joining in a civil lawsuit, Nichole Hammond vs. Roseburg Forest Products Co., which was filed on Sept. 8. No hearings had been scheduled as of Tuesday night.
Last week, Roseburg Forest Products said it was creating a community restoration fund to help the with “the painful process other communities endured when seeking assistance after similar fires,” but did not admit liability.
Roseburg Forest Products hired the lawyer who represented the 70,000 fire victims’ interests in the PG&E bankruptcy, San Francisco counsel Robert Julian, and his firm, Baker Hostetler.
Julian is also among a large team representing the fire victims in Douglas County who lost their homes and possessions in the Archie Creek Fire. That trial against Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifiCorp, is scheduled to begin in Douglas County Circuit Court on Nov. 15 and is expected to last six weeks.
