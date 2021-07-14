Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation are working to reopen Highway 138 East by the weekend.
The area between milepost 38-55 has been closed since July 5 due to the Jack Fire, which has burned nearly 14,000 acres to the north and south of the highway. The fire is now burning away from the North Umpqua Highway and has caused minimal damage compared to previous fires, according to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.
“The fire burned in steep, rocky terrain but we didn’t have nearly as many big trees fall across the highway as we’ve seen in previous fires,” said ODOT Interim District Manager Jeremiah Griffin.
ODOT crews are evaluating the highway and assessing burn signs and sections of guardrail that might need to be replaced. Several hazard trees and other fire debris are still near the highway, but crews believe they can reopen by the weekend.
“Reopening a highway after a wildfire is a balance,” Griffin said. “We work closely with our partners in any post-fire assessment, and weigh public and worker safety on when to reopen.”
Once open, motorists should expect frequent delays between Idleyld and Steamboat (mileposts 21-38) and near Diamond Lake (mileposts 76-80) due to rehabilitation work on areas affected by the Archie Creek and Thielsen wildfires. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, watch out for crews working in any of these areas and to expect slower speeds in the burn area.
