The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to one confirmed lightning fire caused by a powerful cell that passed over Elkton Thursday morning.
After a long hike to access the Cougar Creek Fire, crews were able to contain the blaze at 2 acres and stayed into the night performing mop-up operations. As of Friday morning, no new starts had been spotted by the association’s fire-spotting cameras or aerial surveillance.
Meanwhile, the Skyline Ridge Complex added nearly 500 more acres, growing to 2,059 acres as of Friday morning. Fire officials said the fires were about 5% contained, largely due to the suppression of smaller lightning-caused fires included within the complex located east of Canyonville.
The largest of the Skyline Ridge fires is the Poole Creek Fire, which was estimated at 1,104 acres Friday morning burning south of Days Creek.
More than 300 additional firefighters arrived to help combat the Skyline Ridge Complex Thursday, bumping total personnel to 824. There are 26 hand crews, 37 fire engines, 11 bulldozers, 11 water tenders, seven various heavy equipment and 10 aircraft assigned to the fires.
Further south, the Devil’s Knob Complex of fires burning on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest was estimated at more than 1,000 acres.
The complex is made up of 38 lightning-caused fires, and crews have put their initial focus on knocking down the smaller lightning fires while keeping a close eye on the Wildcat Fire, which is 50 acres and threatening homes in the area of the 20000-block area of Upper Cow Creek Road.
Level 3 “Go!” evacuation orders remain in place for residents living between the addresses of 20039 and 20700 Upper Cow Creek, as well as all side roads in that area. There is also a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice for those living between 18300 and 20000 Upper Cow Creek.
The Mule Creek Fire is the largest in the Devil’s Knob Complex at an estimated 300 acres, while the Big Hamlin Fires (200 acres), Little Applegate Fire (150 acres) and Smith Fire (140 acres) are also focal points of crews.
The Devil’s Knob has a total of 357 firefighters and other resources working on the blazes.
Fire officials are hoping a cooling trend expected to last through Sunday will help crews get the upper hand on both complexes burning in southern Douglas County. Overnight low temperatures in the 50- to 55-degree range with increased overnight humidities should significantly slow fire activity.
There is a flight restriction over both complexes to avoid interference with aerial suppression and surveillance efforts.
(1) comment
Good map:
https://dcor.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c1c9e876f2ed4e1fbfb2eae280b7c57c
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.