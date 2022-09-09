Facing the threat of high winds and record-high temperatures, Pacific Power continues to monitor weather conditions throughout Friday to safeguard Douglas County residents during a potentially severe threat of wildfire.
The company adjusted its forecasted Public Safety Power Shutoff on Friday morning to include more areas to the east, from Toketee Falls to Diamond Lake.
The mandatory power shutoff originally included all residents along the North Umpqua River east of Glide.
The shutoff from Toketee Falls to Diamond Lake was scheduled to go into action at 6 a.m. Friday morning, with more potential shutoffs in nearby areas to come as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Diamond Lake Resort spokesperson Mari Dybowski said that as of 9 a.m. Friday, the resort still had full power. With the threat of a power disconnection, the resort purchased additional generators while at the same time clearing out some of its perishable food inventory in the event of a power shutoff.
“We maybe panicked for nothing, but we just have to wait and see,” Dybowski said.
In the Diamond Lake area, the National Weather Service predicted a very windy day, with sustained east winds ranging from 16 to 21 miles per hour gusting up to 30.
Friday morning, those winds were extremely mild, with glass-like conditions on the lake. High temperatures at the resort were expected to reach 78 degrees Friday and 87 on Saturday.
Near Toketee, east winds were expected to be in the 13-to-16 mph range, with gusts up to 23. High temperatures at Toketee were expected to reach 91 on Friday and 99 on Saturday.
Heavy east winds are expected to continue in eastern Douglas County through Friday night, with gusts at Diamond Lake reaching 30 mph.
Those winds are not expected to impact the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp fires, which were ignited by lightning on July 30. However, residents in the lower Umpqua Basin can expect smoky conditions due to those winds combined with temperatures forecast to exceed 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with that smoke drifting in from the northeast on the 33,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge and the 21,000-acre Rum Creek Fire north of Grants Pass.
While Douglas Forest Protective Association quickly corralled six small lightning-caused fires in the Tiller and Milo areas Tuesday, their partners with Coos Fire Protective Association were engaged on the fast-growing Twelvemile Creek Fire southwest of Camas Valley.
The Twelvemile Creek Fire was estimated at 10 acres when it was discovered Tuesday, but as of Thursday had grown to 70 acres. Crews from the CFPA, DFPA and other agencies were working around the clock to secure a fire line around the blaze burning in rugged terrain.
