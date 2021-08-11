The Oregon State Fire Marshal has dispatched structural fire resources to help protect homes directly impacted by the Poole Creek Fire, the largest fire on the Skyline Ridge Complex burning east of Canyonville.
Crews from Yamhill and Polk counties arrived Tuesday evening with 27 firefighters, eight engines, two water tenders and two command vehicles. Those crews are actively looking after residences on Ferguson Lane and Moore Ranch Road providing structure protection and improving defensible space where possible.
The Poole Creek Fire had surpassed 3,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, and the entire Skyline Ridge Complex was at 23% containment.
"There’s a lot of hard work still to be done but we’re staying in the fight and making progress," Incident Commander Joe Hessel said in a press release.
Further west, on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest, the Devil's Knob Complex remained at 4,000 acres with 5% containment as of Tuesday evening.
The Devil’s Knob Complex consists of a collection of more than 40 fires that started as a result of recent lightning storms which passed through the area July 29 and Aug. 1.
There are 658 total resources assigned to Devil’s Knob, including 18 bulldozers, 16 water tenders, four Type-1 hotshot hand crews and 13 other hand crews.
The Wildcat Fire, which had been considered the most troublesome on the complex last week, had grown to 215 acres, and firefighters were focusing on strengthening containment lines on the fire’s south and east flanks after stopping the fire’s growth to the north.
The largest fires on the complex include the Big Hamlin Fire (1,417 acres), 495 Fire (1,235), Mule Creek Fire (988) and Smith Fire (525).
A Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order remains in place for addresses between 20039 and 20700 on Upper Cow Creek Road, including all side roads in that area. There is a Level 2 “Be Set” advisory for Upper Cow Creek Road between 18300 and 20000.
There is a no-fly restriction for the Devil’s Knob Complex for the safety of air resources helping fight the various fires.
JACK FIRE/ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX
Tuesday saw little change on the Jack Fire, burning east of Glide between Steamboat and Dry Creek.
The Jack Fire was at 23,386 acres as of Wednesday morning and was reported 53% contained.
Roughly 10 miles north of the Jack Fire, the Rough Patch Complex saw another jump in burned acreage Tuesday.
The Rough Patch Complex jumped 800 acres Tuesday to a total of 4,765 acres as of Wednesday morning.
There are a total of 419 firefighters assigned to the two incidents, which are under the command of Northwest Interagency Management Team 13.
