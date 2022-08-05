Two wildfires burning north of Lemolo Lake continue to crawl along their respective slopes as crews work to gain containment while expecting increasing temperatures and winds this weekend.
The smaller of the two fires, the Potter Fire on Potter Mountain, had reached 149 acres as of Friday morning, while the acreage on the Windigo Fire was at 1,072 acres according to a report from Northwest Interagency Management Team 6, down from the 1,093 acres reported Thursday morning.
Nearly 400 firefighters are assigned to the two blazes, with the Windigo Fire estimated to be 5% contained. Team 6, which is managing resources on both fires, did not provide a containment estimate on Potter. Windigo has been determined as a lightning-caused fire but no cause has been determined for Potter.
Temperatures are expected to jump into the 90s on both fires in northeast Douglas County, and with that heat increase fire officials are also monitoring winds which could gust up to 20 mph near the fires, which could lead to spot fires in the area.
As relative humidities are expected to continue drying out fuels over the weekend, there is a concern for more smaller fires from recent lightning storms which passed through the region last weekend.
The Umpqua National Forest reported that a total of 25 fires had been responded to since July 30. While many were less than an acre in size, crews are still working on the 2-acre Dorothy Creek Fire, which was estimated to be at 50% containment, and the 3-acre Fire #269.
The Forebay One Fire (3 acres) was listed as 100% contained as of Thursday. All other smaller fires on the forest are either contained, controlled and on patrol status or considered fully extinguished.
