Fire lines held steady in the Umpqua National Forest on Monday as progress was made on all current wildfires, according to a report issued Tuesday morning from the Northwest Incident Management Team 6.
The Windigo Fire, which remained steady at approximately 1,053 acres, is now at 25% containment. The Potter Fire grew from 167 acres over the weekend to 279 acres Monday, and remains at 0% containment. There are 801 personnel working on the two fires as of Wednesday, nearly double the amount from the 428 working last Friday.
A red flag warning went into effect due to lightning and gusty winds remaining steady Tuesday, testing the current fire lines. Light precipitation and additional thunderstorms are possible in the area, according to the incident management team. The smaller Big Swamp Fire also grew to 114 acres Monday.
Forest service agents in the Umpqua National Forest and Willamette National Forest say cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity will reduce fire behavior on Wednesday. They expect to see relief as conditions begin to cool and weather begins to stabilize.
The amount of smoke from the fires has decreased due to suppression efforts. Air quality impacts have decreased as well, which is expected to continue. Most of the smoke from the fires has settled in the Deschutes River valley in the Bend and Redmond areas.
Winds coming from the south will move the smoke north, northeast today which will likely result in moderate air quality in Bend and Redmond again Wednesday afternoon and night. Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake may also be impacted by smoke for a few hours, according to the incident management team.
