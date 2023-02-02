There is a recruiting battle brewing, and it has nothing to do with collegiate athletics.
That competition is starting much sooner than usual.
“We didn’t want to miss out on any opportunities,” said Rachael Pope, spokesperson for the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Yes, the recruiting battle is for wildland firefighters — a workforce many agencies responsible for battling blazes in Oregon, and elsewhere, say is getting smaller.
“We’re starting early because everybody is recruiting,” Pope said.
Ordinarily, DFPA would begin looking for new seasonal recruits in April, start interviews in May and have the new hires trained before the traditional start of Oregon fire season, typically in June.
Nothing is typical this season, so far. Part of the reason for that is a big bump in pay for federal wildland firefighters as a result of the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act, which —when passed in 2022— set a base pay for wildland firefighters that private entities struggle to compete with.
The act bumped base pay for federal wildland firefighters to $20 per hour.
Private entities such as the DFPA are reliant on a budget based on funding received from the owners of lands which the association regularly protects, and the association is locked into a recruiting battle between the Oregon Department of Forestry, Umpqua National Forest and private timber companies.
All have been short-staffed and have taken their fair share of lumps after a half-decade of intense wildfire seasons.
The 2022 wildfire season in Douglas County was fairly mild compared to the previous six years, which seemingly produced a historic event each year, punctuated by the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, the largest in the county’s history.
The 2022 season did see several fire complexes — a combination of smaller fires which burn into each other or are located close together — after a late July lightning storm ignited fires on private, public and federal lands. Most of the individual fires the DFPA responded to were limited to less than 20 acres.
Thanks to an unusually wet start to June, when Douglas County received three inches of rain in 10 days, most of the fires detected on DFPA-protected lands were limited to 2 acres or less.
In total, the association dispatched to 90 fires which burned a total of 136 acres. Fifty-nine of those fires were determined to be human caused, and the largest fire of the season was the 59-acre Cougar Creek Fire west of Sutherlin.
Between full-time and seasonal workers, Pope said the association had between 60-70 firefighters on staff. Under ideal conditions, the DFPA would have closer to 125 during the peak fire months of June through October.
“We were missing people, and that put a lot of pressure on the people who were here,” Pope said. “We’re trying to fill those gaps so we don’t feel that pressure this year.”
To reach that goal, the DFPA recruiting team has been attending events throughout the county, including a job fair at Umpqua Community College and Wednesday’s Student Day at the Rock Creek pavilion east of Glide.
“The turnout and interest we’re seeing is positive,” Pope said. “If nothing else, we’re promoting (fire) prevention and increasing our presence by participating in these events.”
The association is looking to fill 40 seasonal firefighting positions, as well as adding up to two dispatchers and five wildfire detection camera operators.
Those interested in applying can visit dfpa.net or call 541-672-6507.
