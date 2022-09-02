The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from Cave Junction in southwest Oregon to Hell's Canyon along the northeast Oregon border with Idaho, expecting winds to gust to 30 miles per hour Friday as Oregon heads into the Labor Day weekend.
In Douglas County, heavy smoke has been largely the most inconvenient aspect of the 2022 fire season, and local fire officials are hopeful that smoke in the air remains the biggest of their concerns.
By the end of August 2021, the Douglas Forest Protective Association had responded to an estimated 115 fires which burned close to 7,000 acres. This season has been much kinder to the association which protects thousands of acres of lands in Douglas County: 55 fires, 21 total acres, most of which stemmed from a single lightning storm.
"We've been lucky so far," DFPA spokesperson Rachael Pope said Wednesday. "Of the 55 fires we've had on our district, only 22 had some heat that needed suppression."
The association is currently dealing with its largest fire of an admittedly late fire season, a fire estimated to be eight acres in the Martin Creek area north of Glendale.
It's not fair, however, to say that the DFPA is having an "easy" summer. Despite the federal government providing in excess of $24 million in funding for wildland firefighters — offering a potential minimum wage of $15 per hour — this year's recruiting cycle for new firefighters was underwhelming.
"There was definitely a lower amount that applied this year," Pope said, "but it hasn't affected our response time or the crews we have available."
Last weekend, fire resources from throughout Oregon were requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, in response to an emergency declaration by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, to assist on the rapidly growing Rum Creek Fire in the Rogue River area north of Merlin.
Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said the task force was requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area. Municipal fire resources from throughout Oregon were dispatched to the Rum Creek Fire, which grew from 4,700 acres Saturday to nearly 15,000 acres Thursday.
Richardson said 13 firefighters, five fire apparatus and various support vehicles arrived in Merlin Saturday afternoon. The group, led by Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez, is made up of personnel from Sutherlin Fire Department, North Douglas County Fire & EMS and Riddle Fire Protection District.
According to Richardson, it is not known how long the task force will be deployed, but they may be used for up to 14 days to assist as needed.
The task force from Douglas County is one of four teams that includes firefighters from Linn, Clackamas and Lincoln counties.
DFPA also sent resources to assist on the Rum Creek Fire. "If something were to happen in this district, we have enough resources available here," Pope said.
While the drift smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, three other northern California fires and the Cedar Creek Fire has been an issue for the residents in the Umpqua Basin, that same smoke layer has also assisted in lowering overnight relative humidities: another assist in helping the county avoid a third drastic fire season.
"Things can change. We can't predict the weather, all we can do is watch it," Pope said Wednesday. "Monitor the fuels and watch closely. Waiting to see what weather happens."
