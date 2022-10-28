IDLEYLD PARK — More than two years ago the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery east of Glide was destroyed as the Archie Creek Fire burned its way down the Rock Creek drainage.
The only structure left standing on the property — originally built in 1925 — was the Rock Ed building.
In a November 2020 article in The News-Review, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologist warned that it could be years before a rebuild of the hatchery could begin, if a rebuild was deemed feasible.
“I get that feeling from meetings that we’ve had so far, it’s going to be a long process,” said Evan Leonetti in that article. “We have to figure out what we’re going to do with the equipment we have right now, how we’re going to scope it and other issues. The list goes on and on and questions keep coming up.
“It’s going to be years before we even have anything on the ground.”
Shaun Clements, a deputy administrator for inland fisheries for ODFW, said this week that negotiations are still ongoing as to assessing the value of the structures once on the property and the viability of rebuilding.
“Between the insurance, the archaeology, internally it’s a vulnerability assessment,” Clements said. “There is a spectrum of folks out there who don’t like hatcheries. We just want to make sure we’re spending the money responsibly.”
The intensity of the Archie Creek Fire led to such high water temperatures in the hatchery’s raceways that thousands of steelhead and salmon smolts were killed. Close to 700 adults survived, and were transported to Cole Rivers Hatchery in Trail for spawning.
The nearly century-old hatchery had four on-site residences, two full sets of rearing ponds and a hatch house. Each residence, the hatch house and the on-site supply houses and garages were casualties of the Archie Creek Fire, which also destroyed the supplies, equipment and fish food that were also there. The backdrop of the hatchery, once covered with decades-old Douglas fir trees, are now covered with charred wood and bare ground.
Clements said there is no definitive timeline as to when, or if, the hatchery will be rebuilt.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.