The air quality in Roseburg was declared unhealthy as of early Monday morning.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality registered the air quality level at 153 as of 4 a.m. Monday, which led the agency to issue an Air Quality Advisory for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. The advisory is in effect through the end of Friday.
Authorities say drift smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, burning near Oakridge, is contributing to the air quality issue. The fire, combined with northerly winds, will cause smoke concentrations to increase. Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels at times in the advisory area and smoke levels can change rapidly depending on the weather.
As of Monday afternoon, Roseburg had the second-worst air quality in Oregon. Oakridge registered an air quality level of 266 early Monday, which is considered very unhealthy, according to Oregon DEQ.
DEQ’s release said smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. To stay protected:
Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity
Use a high efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filter in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers
Be aware of smoke and avoid places with the highest levels
Those with a breathing plan for medical conditions are being advised to be sure to follow it and keep any needing medications refilled
