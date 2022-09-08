WEED, Calif. — Roseburg Forest Products Co., the operators of the veneer mill at the center of the Mill Fire in Weed, California, have started investigating whether ash-spraying machinery led to the ignition of the fire on Sept. 2.
While the origin of the fire is still under investigation, Roseburg Forest Products plans to proactively provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund for the initial recovery needs of residents, which will help with temporary shelter, medical supplies and treatment, transportation, clothing, food, water and childcare services.
"We know the fire has been devastating to Weed, and we are especially saddened by the loss of life," said Pete Hillan, spokesperson for Roseburg Forest Products. "It has had a severe impact on our cherished neighbors, and on us, with three of our team members among those who lost their home."
The Mill Fire, which started just before 1 p.m. Sept. 2, grew within hours to cover around 4,000 acres. As of 7:30 a.m. Sept. 7, the fire was estimated at 3,935 acres and 65% contained. The fire destroyed 107 structures and damaged another 26, while also killing two people and injuring three. The two people who died were a 66-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman. They were found in different locations.
More than 600 firefighters are on the scene of the fire, from 10 crews, with 64 engines and 19 water tenders.
"We are deeply grateful to the first responders for their quick and ongoing actions that doubtlessly prevented this fire from becoming even worse," Hillan said. "Even as they continue their work, we at Roseburg are committed to working closely with our community to ensure all of us recover as quickly as possible."
Many community members are mill employees and have been directly impacted by the fire. Counseling and other support services are being offered by the company.
The machinery at the center of Roseburg Forest Product's investigation is from a third-party equipment manufacturer used to spray ash with water. The mill produces its own electric power in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash is ejected from the generator following this process. Water is then used to cool the ashes.
"The process for handling the ash and removing it safely depends on the proper functioning of the third-party machinery, so it's logical to investigate the potential failure of that machinery as the proximate cause of the fire," Hillan said. "Roseburg is working closely with state and local investigators to determine if this is the case."
Roseburg Forest Products was founded in Roseburg in 1936. The company, which is now headquartered in Springfield, is one of the leading producers of particleboard, fiber board and laminates. The company owns more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as an export wood chip terminal in Coos Bay.
To head up its response to the fire and to help the community, Roseburg Forest Products hired San Francisco attorney Robert Julian and the firm Baker Hostetler. Julian previously represented the 70,000 fire victims in the PG&E bankruptcy case, and also is one of several attorneys representing a number of plaintiffs who have filed suit against Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifiCorp, for alleged negligence in the ignition of the Archie Creek Fire in September 2020 in Douglas County.
The investigation into the fire's cause is expected to be completed within the next two weeks. The company will make a further announcement on Sept. 14.
Roseburg Forest Products said that if it is determined that either the third-party equipment or the mill's property ignited the fire that the company will ask its insurers to acknowledge coverage and open a claims office in Weed to review and pay community claims.
The company is not admitting liability by setting up the community fund, according to a press release, but acknowledges the painful process other communities endured when seeking assistance after similar fires and wants to help "so the community can recover as quickly as possible."
