The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been reaching out to Glide veterans to make sure they are staying healthy and have the prescriptions they need during their evacuation from their homes due to the Archie Creek Fire.
Veterans can get help from the VA with pharmacy refills or replacement or with medical devices, such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, devices for those who suffer sleep apnea.
The VA can be reached at its call center at 541-440-1000, and is urging veterans to pick up the phone if they receive a call from that number.
The VA also said, however, that it cannot help with direct assistance for non-health-related issues and its facilities are not evacuation points. RVs are not allowed to park there.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds is serving as an evacuation site where evacuees can camp, and as a Red Cross shelter.
Some services will be temporarily delayed, however. Surgeries are being rescheduled. Non-emergency appointments at the VA's Eugene facilities are being switched to phone appointments, and the Eugene VA Clinic laboratory has been closed to protect the facility from smoke-related infrastructure damage.
Outpatient face-to-face appointments at Roseburg and the regional clinics are being evaluated.
Face coverings are now being recommended, not just for COVID-19, but to prevent health problems from inhaling smoke.
