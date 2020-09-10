Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center has opened its doors to provide temporary shelter for pets whose owners have been evacuated as a result of the wildfires.
The offer applies to owned and small animals only, who ordinarily live in parts of the county that are under Level 3 "Go!" evacuation orders and who have nowhere else to go.
The shelter was hosting 32 dogs, cats, rabbits and sugar gliders taking refuge from the wildfires as of Thursday afternoon.
Saving Grace is also providing free food and kitty litter and lending out crates.
The shelter is seeking foster families to help free up space, and is in need of financial donations to cover costs.
The shelter also urges those who haven't evacuated to prepare bags of necessary supplies for their pets.
All pets should have identification, veterinary records and food with them if possible.
Owners can contact Saving Grace about sheltering their evacuated pets at 541-672-3907 or customerservice@savinggrace.info.
Information: 541-672-3907 or savinggrace.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.