Fire officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Bureau of Land Management have officially announced the Skyline Ridge Complex of wildfires burning east of Canyonville to be 100% contained as of Monday.
The Skyline Ridge Complex, which burned a total of 5,760 acres, is now officially on patrol status. The Poole Creek Fire, the largest of the lightning-caused fires within the Skyline Ridge Complex, burned 5,291 acres. Officials said smoke should continue to be visible on the complex until fall rains return to the area.
Meanwhile, the Smith Fire, burning on the Devil’s Knob Complex north of Tiller, continues to be active, reaching 20,884 acres as of Monday morning, an increase of more than 5,500 acres since Friday.
The Smith Fire continues to threaten homes in the Ash Valley area as it creeps north, and crews are working to improve defensible space and contingency fire lines near Ash Valley, including clearing brush from forest roads and preparing the area for burnout operations.
The Smith Fire is slowly moving toward the Near Minky Fire, which has burned 4,741 acres south of the Jack Fire east of Glide.
Also on the Devil’s Knob Complex, the Big Hamlin Fire had grown to 14,539 acres, with that increased acreage due largely to burnout operations as crews work to fortify existing containment lines.
The Devil’s Knob Complex had reached 25% containment as of Tuesday morning, with 840 people assigned to the fire.
JACK FIRE/ROUGH PATCH COMPLEXFire crews are heavily focused on the Rough Patch Complex of fires, burning north of the Jack Fire 20 miles east of Glide.
The Rough Patch Complex had grown to a total of 33,8459 acres as of Monday and was at just 15% containment. There were 718 firefighters assigned to the collection of lightning-caused fires which were first reported July 29.
The largest fire on the complex, the Chaos Fire, had grown to 18,341 acres, while the Little Bend Fire had reached 7,021 acres.
Growth of the Jack Fire, which started July 5, has slowed to a crawl at 23,976 acres. At 53% containment, there are just 11 total personnel assigned to the fire.
