Cedar Creek Fire

A smoke plume rises from the Cedar Creek Fire burning near Oakridge and Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest. The fire grew from 33,000 to 74,000 acres in a span of 24 hours, forcing mandatory Level 3 "Go!" evacuations for neighboring communities and blanketing the Umpqua Basin in a thick layer of smoke.

 COURTESY OF INCIWEB

The Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge grew to an estimated 74,000 acres Saturday, with northerly winds causing the Umpqua Basin to be cloaked in smoke both Friday and Saturday.

