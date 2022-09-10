The Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge grew to an estimated 74,000 acres Saturday, with northerly winds causing the Umpqua Basin to be cloaked in smoke both Friday and Saturday.
Level 3 "Go!" evacuation orders were put into effect for the city of Oakridge and the community of Westfir, while residents in Douglas County — specifically Glide east as far as Diamond Lake — were placed into a public safety power shutoff by Pacific Power, although the shutoff was brief as what were expected to be gusty winds didn't materialize.
Pacific Power announced at 5 p.m. Saturday that it was ending its public safety power shutoffs. In a media release, the utility said that decreased wildfire weather conditions early Saturday allowed personnel to begin patrolling lines to perform safety checks. Vegetation debris was cleared in some spots and minor wind damage repair was required in other areas. Step restorations (turning on power section by section) then took place with customers re-energized by Saturday afternoon.
“Community safety and reducing wildfire risk are top priorities for us,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations for PacifiCorp, Pacific Power's parent company. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding through this event. I also acknowledge the all-hands-on-deck approach from Pacific Power personnel. Our team emphasized safety for our customers, communities and co-workers. We thank the crews patrolling and repairing lines, the staff monitoring conditions and volunteers at the community resource centers.”
In Douglas County, there has been little to no wildfire active in the past 48 hours. The Twelvemile Creek Fire burning southwest of Camas Valley had grown just two acres to 72 acres as of Saturday afternoon, with the Coos Forest Protective Association taking the lead on the lightning-caused blaze with an assist from the Douglas Forest Protective Association as well as other agencies.
Six lightning fires in southern Douglas County in the Milo and Tiller area are on patrol status, none growing to more than one acre in size.
In eastern Douglas County, the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp fires have been largely silent as fire activity is involved for nearly two weeks. The three fires — all the result of a July 30 lightning storm — have burned an estimated 1,700 acres. The Windigo and Big Swamp fires are both 100% contained while the Potter fire was listed as 99% contained as of Saturday.
In Josephine County, the Rum Creek Fire northwest of the community of Merlin has burned 21,300 acres as of Saturday but appears to have slowed down, with crews gaining 55% containment on the blaze.
While the entire western half of Oregon remains under a red flag warning via the National Weather Service, temperatures in Douglas County are expected to see a significant cool-down, dropping to 90 as a forecast high Sunday in into the upper 70s for most of next week. Winds are also expected to be calm, with the potential of possible showers as early as Friday.
