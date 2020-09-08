4:55 p.m. update: A Level 3 Go evacuation has been ordered for all residents between the Green Bridge on the east edge of Glide upriver to Klahanie Lane, just east of Idleyld Park. This includes all roads and residences in these areas.
4:10 p.m. update: Level 3 Go evacuation ordered for all of Lone Rock Road, South Lone Rock and Bar L Ranch Road. This includes all roads and residences of of these areas.
Lone Rock and Bar L Ranch roads are on the southeast edge of Glide, meaning residents closer to to the center of town should pay close attention to alerts as the Star Mountain and Archie Creek fires continue to grow.
Two wildfires east of Glide blew up late Tuesday morning, throwing up large plumes of smoke which, with the help of a strong wind out of the east, had most of the Umpqua Basin in a near blackout of smoke late Tuesday afternoon.
Both fires are now estimated at 6,000 to 8,000 acres in size, with fire burning on both sides of Highway 138 East and the North Umpqua River. The fires are expected to merge and spread westward due to strong east winds anticipated in the area through Wednesday.
The Douglas Complex of fires in 2017 burned an estimated 48,000 acres, with the largest of those blazes being Stouts Creek at 6,000.
"We're already double what Stouts Creek was on Day 1," said Kyle Reed, spokesperson for the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Reed said he has not seen fire conditions quite this severe in his 18 years in Douglas County. He said while east winds are not uncommon in the area, this isn't the correct time of year. Traditionally, strong winds from the east hit the region in early October.
"It's just the worst-case scenario all the way around," said Reed, noting other wildfires which have popped up around the region in recent days. "Resources are going to stressed extremely thin."
Highway 138 East was closed late Tuesday morning at milepost 17 — the east end of Glide — to near the Dry Creek Store.
A Level 3 "Go!" evacuation was issued for all residents from Idleyld Park as far east as Steamboat Creek.
"This is a last warning," said Sgt. Brad O'Dell, public information officer for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "We are asking all residents to heed this advice. If we ask you to leave, it's because we feel a significant danger to your home, your business. Your lives are more important, so please heed the advice of fire officials.
"We are not doing this lightly. If you are asked to leave your home, it is because there is a grave concern about your safety."
All of Douglas County is on a ready Level 1 state of alert as firefighters battle blazes from the French Creek Fire just outside Glide to the Star Mountain Fire near Susan Creek Road east of Idleyld Park. In addition to the fires burning east of Glide, the county is also threatened by smoke from the Sweet Creek Fire near Mapleton and McKenzie fire east of Eugene, and prior smoke from wildfires burning in northern California.
Level 1 means "Be Ready." Being ready means having a plan, getting a kit together of necessary items and knowing where you might go if asked to evacuate. It does not mean evacuating immediately.
O'Dell said public safety officials are pleading with the public not to call 911 unless they have an actual emergency. 911 was getting inundated by phone calls Tuesday after the Level 1 alert was issued.
"Just to clarify: Level 1 does not mean you have to leave your home. It just means you should be ready to leave your home," O'Dell said in a Facebook Live post at approximately 2:50 p.m.
The evacuation notice for some Glide area residents in the path of the French Creek Fire was downgraded by Tuesday afternoon from a Level 3 "Go!" to a Level 2 "Be Set!" warning. That downgrade included residents on North Bank Road, Single Tree and Rivershore Drive, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced.
Residents of homes from Susan Creek to Rock Creek east of Idleyld Park were ordered to evacuate Tuesday morning due to significant wildfire activity on the Umpqua National Forest. They were under a Level 3 "Go!" alert.
The Star Mountain Fire was estimated at 300 acres shortly before noon Tuesday.
One mile northwest of Glide, the French Creek Fire forced evacuations of homes in the North Bank Road, Single Tree and Rivershore Drive areas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Glide schools have been closed.
The Archie Creek Fire near Steamboat forced evacuations on Moore Hill Lane and of visitors to the Bogus Creek Campground in the Umpqua National Forest.
Hot, dry conditions combined with strong winds contributed to the spread of the fires. Temperatures were expected to reach 97 degrees in Roseburg Tuesday and 100 degrees Wednesday with low humidity.
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued an air quality hazard alert for central Douglas County due to the smoke from the fires. Smoke is very thick in Glide, but the bad air stretches from Glendale to Drain and includes Roseburg, Sutherlin, Elkton, Green, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and Diamond Lake. It's being enhanced by fires burning in Eastern Oregon.
Residents should remain indoors as much as possible, and that's especially true for children and those with heart and lung conditions, according to the weather service.
