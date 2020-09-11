It didn’t take long for the community to find out and the donations to pour in.
It all started Tuesday when management at TenDown Bowling & Entertainment heard about people being displaced by wildfires in the county and decided to help out. They opened up the parking lot at the bowling alley, located at 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., to evacuees who needed a place to park their RVs or campers.
They got the word out by posting a short note on their Facebook page:
“Wildfire Evacuees: We are offering the first couple rows of our parking lot for RV parking. Please check in with the front desk of the bowling center. Our thoughts are with you all.”
By Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, nearly a dozen RV owners had taken advantage of the offer, TenDown co-owner Mariah Smith said.
But that wasn’t enough, not by far.
On Wednesday, Walter and Shelley Macbeth, who live in Glide, approached TenDown co-owner Mariah Smith and said they wanted to help out too. They donated enough money to pay for 500 sack lunches for those who have been displaced by fires.
The lunches, consisting of a sandwich, chips, an apple, a cookie and bottled water, continue to be handed out to tide people over who didn’t have the time or means to fix a meal themselves, Smith said.
“So many people have been wanting to do something to help support the families that have been displaced by these fires,” Smith said. “It all happened fairly quickly. People were ready to step up and help.”
But the efforts to help didn’t stop there.
Alissa Morris, a friend of Smith’s, said she had been tossing and turning, concerned about those forced — at least temporarily — into homelessness due to the wildfires, feeling the need to do something.
Morris had an idea.
“She messaged me and said could we do this — start a donation drive,” Smith said.
So Thursday morning, Smith and others at TenDown sent out a note to their circle of friends. TenDown was setting up a donation site to accept goods that displaced families could use — everything from clothing to pet food. Items that would provide the evacuees “comfort and dignity during this time,” the note said.
“We reached out to a lot of our friends and started to receive donations of clothing, blankets, toiletries, necessities that even those people staying at hotels would need,” Smith said. “If we weren’t months into a pandemic that really affected our business, we could do a lot more ourselves. As it is, we’re relying on the help of donors.”
Within hours TenDown was deluged with so many donations that they set up tables to hold the items and make it easier for evacuees to choose what they wanted.
Word of those efforts soon spread. It turns out Morris’ husband is on the board of directors of the Roseburg Country Club. At a board meeting, the helping actions of TenDown came up, and the board decided to follow suit.
“We thought, ‘What a great idea,’” board president Bill Truesdale said. “We have almost an acre here of gravel lot. Let’s do the same thing.”
Thursday, in an open letter to the public explaining the effort, the country club wrote the following:
“Our heart goes out to all of you affected by the current fires and evacuations.
During this time, we have opened our facility and restaurant to the public. To those that are displaced, we have an acre lot open for self-supported evacuees. We have shower facilities available for use as well. Please contact us to make arrangements," the note read.
The county club can be reached on its Facebook page, at restaurant@roseburgcountryclub.com, or at 541-672-5566, ext. 1. Donations are also being accepted.
Truesdale said he guesses the open lot at the club can accommodate around 40 RVs.
“It’s laid out well with an exit and an entryway,” he said.
The country club will provide meals to those displaced at a discount, he said, and give donated clothing, blankets and other items it collects from members and the general public to whoever needs it. The club also plans to send donated items to TenDown to help with their distribution efforts, Truesdale said.
“We’re here to help the community,” he said. “It’s not a great time for any of us and we want to do what we can to help.”
Smith said she is happy — but not surprised — that the community has stepped up to help the way it has. The community always shows up to help those in need, especially in times of crisis, she said.
“Nothing around here surprises me. I’m so happy that we have such a caring community,” she said.
