As firefighters continue efforts into their seventh day of battling the Tyree Ridge Complex fires, the terrain is a barrier for firefighting personnel.
The Tyee Ridge Complex fire is 4,770 acres in size and 5% contained.
Additional evacuation notices were issues Wednesday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, which issued a Level 3 — go now — evacuation for all homes on Lighthouse Road, Millwood Drive, Briarwood Road and 4900 Hubbard Creek Road around noon Wednesday.
Firefighters continued to fight “very active” fires on the Cougar Creek and Lighthouse fires Wednesday. Spot fires were a high priority throughout the day as firefighters continued work on hand lines and continued to build backup lines.
The Tyee Ridge Complex evening update stated, “Water retardant drops continued to support ground operations in areas of steep or inaccessible terrain. Single-engine air tankers and helicopters worked closely with heavy equipment operators and hand crews. Among the aircraft were two Chinook (CH47) helicopters, from the Oregon Air National Guard.”
Wednesday saw an increase in firefighting personnel from 906 personnel to 1,307.
To the north, smaller fires like the Big Tom Fire saw more active fire. The Harscrabble Fire, Blue Hole Fire and the Yellow Point Fire saw increased mop up from firefighting personnel.
The evening update stated, “Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces worked around structures, installing sprinkler kits along Hubbard Creek, Briarwood Road and the Lighthouse community. They have continued to be integrated with Oregon Dept. of Forestry crews to assist in cutting lines and protecting threatened homes.”
According to the evening update, an estimated 197 people have been evacuated. No homes have been damaged or destroyed, but 164 structures remain threatened.
The Red Cross shelter for evacuees is located at The Way Church of Sutherlin, 1352 E. Central Ave. in Sutherlin.
To shelter livestock, contact the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 541-957-7010. Companion pets can be sheltered at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg. The city of Sutherlin said its rodeo grounds, at 250 S. State St., have been designated as a refuge from the wildfires in the region for livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.