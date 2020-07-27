A fire that started in a travel trailer spread to the surrounding forest near Myrtle Creek and had to be extinguished by multiple different fire agencies Sunday evening, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Crews responded to the 1200 block of Spring Brook Road, two miles northeast of Myrtle Creek, and found that the fire had spread from the trailer to two other vehicles and an outbuilding, and was slowly moving up the hillside, according to a press release.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the grass fire in large part because of the fuel reduction work that had been completed on the property in years past, said Kyle Reed, a spokesman for the DFPA.
The fire burned a fraction of an acre, but the trailer, the two vehicles and the outbuilding were completely consumed by the fire. No one was injured.
Crews from the Myrtle Creek Rural Fire Department, the Tri City Rural Fire Department and the Riddle Rural Fire Department assisted.
Reed also credited the Firewise USA program in being a large contributor for keeping the fire relatively small.
He said the program focuses on removing ladder fuels — live or dead vegetation that can help fires climb up from the forest floor to the tree canopy.
"By reducing the ladder fuels, in addition to pruning the dominate trees that are left on the landscape, a fire is more likely to stay on the ground and burn less intensely, which is exactly what we observed on the Spring Brook Road Fire," Reed said in a press release.
Firewise USA is a voluntary program that provides a framework to help neighbors get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community, according to its website. More information about the program can be found at nfpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.