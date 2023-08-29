With multiple fires hitting thousands of acres of Douglas County, leaders from various organizations held a community meeting Monday night to discuss the Tyee Ridge Complex fire.
“We are the number one priority in the nation, today, on this incident,” said Joe Hessel, Oregon Department of Forestry Indent Commander. “We had a bunch of stuff we were asking for to take care of this fire. Almost everything we were asking for got filled I think and so we’re in a really good position.”
Resources like aircrafts, heavy equipment and firefighters were quickly acquired to fight the Tyee Ridge Complex fire. Monday morning, 656 firefighting personnel were assigned to this fire. As of Monday evening, 904 firefighting personnel are on the ground with a final expected count to be approximately 1,500 personnel.
According to the Tyee Ridge Complex evening update, other resources include 26 crews, 10 helicopters, 45 engines, 25 dozers and 35 water tenders. More crews, dozers and water tenders are expected Tuesday.
The fire started just after 9 p.m. Aug. 24 and was caused by lightning.
Three separate fires converged to create the Tyee Ridge Complex fire, which is at 5% containment and covers 2,896 acres. According to ODF Team One Operations Kyle Gibbons the priority is to create a perimeter around the fire and “especially as the weather allows, we’ll get in there and try to keep the footprint of this as small as possible.”
Gibbons went on to say that because of the fire’s location, terrain and the lack of wind in the area there is no estimate as to where the fire could be heading.
“If we had heavy winds then you could tell what direction the fire is going to move but these have been kind of burning within their footprint. They haven’t really got up and stood up and moved long distances but they are continuing to burn active in the canyons and drainage that they are in,” Gibbons said. “No, we don’t exactly know what direction the fire is moving but it’s not making massive wind driven runs.”
In the north, the Blue Pool and Yellow Point fires are in “mopup” as patrols will make regular status checks beginning Tuesday. According to Gibbons, the Big Tom fire is 250-300 acres but dozer lines have gained significant containment. The Hardscrabble fire is in “patrol status” as the two acre fire is nearing full containment.
The Lighthouse fires pose greater difficulty for firefighters. Essentially, four fires started in the same area covering 300-400 acres of land northeast of the Tyee Ridge Complex fire. Gibbons said fire agencies are having difficulty getting firefighters in to fight the Lighthouse fire safely.
“The idea is we will bring that fire down to a spot where we feel that we can safely go down and try to cut it off. Worse case scenario at this point would be that we’d take it all the way to Tyee Road and tie it in there,” Gibbons said.
According to Oregon State Fire Marshal Operations Vince Stafford, no homes have been destroyed due to the fire. However, 164 structures are threatened, according to the evening update.
The evening update states, “Cloudy conditions, temperatures in the 50s, and relative humidities of 90-95% will further aid the firefighting effort tonight. Under these conditions, flame lengths and spread rates are expected to continue to drop. However, there is still potential for uphill runs, torching and spotting.”
Evacuation levels as of 10 p.m. Monday will remain the same: Level 3 — Go Now — from the 11000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to Millwood Drive; Level 2 — Be Set — from Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road, all homes on Briarwood Road and all homes on Lighthouse Road; Level 1 — Be Ready — for all residences on Tyee Road from the 1800 block (Fanchin Lane) to the 6700 block (BLM Road 25-7-15.0/Rock Creek Road).
As of 10 p.m. an estimated 183 people have been evacuated, according to the evening update.
Depending on the behavior of the fire itself, fire services will make evacuation recommendations to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office who will then institute those recommendations.
“If we ask you to leave your home, you can rest assured that you will have 24/7 patrol in that area. Ever since we asked you to leave your homes on Friday, we have had 24/7 patrol dedicated to that fire, to those homes,” DCSO Lt. Brad O’Dell said.
The Red Cross shelter for evacuees is located at The Way Church of Sutherlin located at 1352 E. Central Ave. in Sutherlin.
For an evacuation map visit: dcso.com/evacuations.
To shelter livestock, contact the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 541-957-7010. Companion pets can be sheltered at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg. The city of Sutherlin said its rodeo grounds, at 250 S. State Street have been designated as a refuge from the wildfires in the region for livestock.
One concern from Monday evening’s community meeting regarded power in threatened areas. According to Douglas Electric Cooperative General Manager Keith Brooks, power will remain on unless directed otherwise by fire agencies for safety reasons.
Tyee Ridge Complex fire updates are available at: facebook.com/tyeeridgecomplex.
(1) comment
I watched it online and was very impressed with the folks we are relying on to keep us safe. They represented local, state and federal agencies. Although the biggest threats are not controlled, their coordianted responses make it more likely that they will be as quickly as they can be.
I also listened on the scanner to the events unfolding with all the wildfires lighting up. Thank you to the responders who risk their lives to protect eveyone, as well as those behind the scenes that make things happen. This includes our dispatchers who did an excellent job keeping track of all the fire calls, while also dealing with all the others calls they have to juggle on a regular day.
