During the initial days of the Tyee Ridge Complex Fire residents were evacuated from their homes — not just people, but also their pets.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter Operations Director Courtney Davenport said the shelter housed two dogs, seven cats, three rabbits, three guinea pigs and two ducks. All animals have been returned home safely.
“Luckily, this evacuation didn’t bring in as many animals as the Archie Creek Fire, but we were already operating at maximum capacity before this, so it was still difficult to find the extra space,” Davenport said. “Luckily, we have an amazing group of foster families that stepped up to take some of our animals into their homes temporarily, so we could house the evacuees.”
Davenport went on to say when evacuees bring animals to the shelter each animal’s information is accounted for. Things like dietary restrictions, owner’s contact information and specific medications each pet is required to take are documented.
“Once paperwork is filled out, the animals are vaccinated if needed, to protect them and our population during their stay and they are entered into our software data base with all their information and a photo and paperwork uploaded to ensure the correct people get their right animal upon pickup,” Davenport said.
According to Douglas County Spokesperson Tamara Howell, no livestock was sheltered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds during the evacuation.
Fire activity has slowed on the complex fire, which is 7,445 acres and 38% contained.
Wednesday’s fire efforts saw a continuation of tactical fire operations as crews took advantage of the warmer weather to secure lines in controlled burns.
According to the evening update, crews conducted mop-up on approximately 50 to 100 feet in from the perimeter on the Lighthouse fire. Firefighting personnel on the Cougar Creek Fire continued to conduct controlled burning along Hubbard Creek Road and Briarwood Road.
Incident Commander Joe Hessel said, “Where the fire has had minimal recent movement, crews engaged in ‘tight-lining’ or going direct by constructing containment lines at the edge of the fire.”
According to Incident Meteorologist Andrew Gorelow, weather will be supporting firefighters with a 90%-100% relative humidity which will decrease fire behavior.
A total of 1,707 personnel are assigned to the Tyee Ridge Complex Fire with 10 helicopters assisting from the air.
No changes have been made to evacuation notices and 178 structures remain threatened.
