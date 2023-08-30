The Tyee Ridge Complex grew to nearly 5,000 acres by Wednesday morning, according to an update from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The fire is estimated to be 4,876 acres and containment remains at 5%.
Throughout the night, firefighters continued their efforts by digging fire lines and attacking spot fires while addressing any slopover. Fire agencies expect drier conditions throughout Wednesday.
The Wednesday morning update stated, “Firefighters will likely encounter backing and flanking, with the potential for isolated uphill runs and short-range spotting in the afternoon. Clear and sunny weather conditions will drive this behavior, but may also allow for air resources to engage.”
Cougar Creek Fire and the Lighthouse Fire saw very active fire behavior Tuesday. More resources continued to arrive, including firefighting personnel and aircrafts, to combat the Tyee Ridge Complex fire.
Firefighters currently engaged in the Lighthouse Fire and the Cougar Creek Fire experienced, “spotting, slopovers and uphill runs” Tuesday afternoon, according to an update from Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Commander Joe Hessel.
Spotting refers to embers that fly from the main fire across the fire line which create smaller fires while “slopovers” refers to the fire line itself becoming compromised. Uphill runs can be more concerning as fires generally travel faster uphill as the combination of air and preheating fuels can cause a fire to move rapidly.
Aircrafts assisted with water and retardant drops in places where firefighters on the ground could not reach due to inaccessible terrain.
“Oregon Department of Forestry wildland fire resources responded, including helicopters, single engine air tankers, heavy equipment, and hand crews. They built and reinforced line, and engaged in initial attack on spots and slopovers,” Hessel said. “Two Very Large Tankers from Medford provided retardant drops on ridges on the Lighthouse 3 Fire.”
Tuesday saw an increase in firefighting personnel from 906 to 1,093.
Two task forces from the Oregon State Fire Marshal worked around structures, installing sprinkler kits to protect the Lighthouse Center and structures along Hubbard Creek Road.
The fire started just after 9 p.m. Aug. 24 and was caused by lightning.
To the north of the Tyee Ridge Complex fires, crews increased mop up efforts for the Big Tom, Hardscrabble, Blue Hole and Yellow Point Fires.
“Moving these fires toward patrol status will aid the overall effort by allowing resources to focus on the more active fires to the south,” Hessel said.
Evacuation levels as of 10 p.m. Tuesday remain the same: Level 3 — Go Now — from the 11000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to Millwood Drive; Level 2 — Be Set — from Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road, all homes on Briarwood Road and all homes on Lighthouse Road; Level 1 — Be Ready — for all residences on Tyee Road from the 1800 block (Fanchin Lane) to the 6700 block (BLM Road 25-7-15.0/Rock Creek Road). For an evacuation map visit: dcso.com/evacuations.
According to the evening update, 183 people have been evacuated. No homes have been destroyed, but 164 structures are threatened.
The Red Cross shelter for evacuees is located at The Way Church of Sutherlin, 1352 E. Central Ave. in Sutherlin.
To shelter livestock, contact the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 541-957-7010. Companion pets can be sheltered at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg. The city of Sutherlin said its rodeo grounds, at 250 S. State St., have been designated as a refuge from the wildfires in the region for livestock.
Tyee Ridge Complex fire updates are available at: facebook.com/tyeeridgecomplex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.